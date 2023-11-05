New York Marathon 2023: Tamirat Tola breaks record as Hellen Obiri wins women's run

New York, New York - Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola produced a devastating performance to win the New York Marathon in a new course record on Sunday, while Kenya's Hellen Obiri pipped Letsenbet Gidey to claim the women's race.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola (c) won the men's race of the 2023 New York Marathon with a record-setting time of 2:04:58. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Tola, the 2022 World Championships marathon gold medallist, powered home to take the tape in a time of 2:04:58, shattering the old course record of 2:05:06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Kenya's Albert Korir was second in 2:06:57, while Ethiopia's Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.

In perfect conditions, Tola bided his time before taking control of the race at around the 18.6-mile mark.

The 32-year-old then turned on a decisive burst of speed over the last six miles to claim his first victory on the World Marathon Majors circuit. His previous best performances were third-place finishes at Tokyo in 2022 and London earlier this year.

The win marked a stunning return to form for Tola, who lost his World Championship marathon crown in Budapest in August after failing to finish the course.

"I'm very happy - this is the first time I've won a major marathon, which is very important to me, and also a course record," Tola told ESPN after the race.

While Tola conjured a record-breaking run to claim the men's crown, the anticipated fast race in the women's event failed to materialize.