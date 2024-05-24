New York's Dumbo neighborhood will make thousands of toy elephants fly!

New York, New York - Brooklyn 's Dumbo neighborhood is once again gearing up for its annual Dumbo Drop event!

Will you be dropping in?

Named after the beloved Disney cartoon elephant of the same name, this year's Dumbo Drop is happening on May 31 at 5 PM and then again at 7 PM.

Thousands of tiny toy elephants will descend from the sky and down onto Washington Street for a perfectly pleasant pachydermic party!



Grab your tickets here for $15-$25 (anyone two years old and up needs one) for a guaranteed spot where the drop is happening on the block of Washington Street between Water and Front Streets.

Ticket sales from the endearingly bizarre event help support Dumbo's Title 1 public schools.

Passholders will also get a souvenir elephant and an entry into a prize drawing for the chance to win a $500 shopping spree, a two-night stay at 1Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with dinner at the Osprey, and more!

Pop by the Dumbo Archway between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM for a block party with loads of free kids' activities.