NYC's Rockefeller Center set to transform into summer dining oasis!

New York, New York - Bye-bye winter blues, New York City! Manhattan's iconic Rockefeller Center is set to transform into a fabulous dining and activity space for summer.
Rockefeller Center is known to transform in honor of the warmer months, sometimes for food and other times for fun. Remember when its famous ice skating rink – located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Streets – swapped its skates in for a roller skating rink?
This time, the popular pedestrian hub is once again morphing into a dining oasis for New Yorkers.
Starting in May, Rockefeller Center's ice skating rink will reportedly become a pop-up community oasis for five warm weather months.
People will be able to work, play, and relax while enjoying shopping, dining, public art, and more.
Two chic restaurants – NARO from JP + Ellia Park of Atomix and Atoboy, as well as Jupiter from Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer of King – will offer al fresco menu options at The Rink from May to September before ice skating season begins again.
More specific programming will be announced soon, so keep an eye out for updates.
