Raging fire breaks out at New York City's Bryant Park Winter Village

New York, New York - A fire broke out in New York City 's Bryan Park Winter Village on Friday morning, leaving a portion of the popular holiday market badly damaged just days after Christmas.

Large plumes of smoke erupted during the fire, which broke out shortly after 9 AM at the market located on West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, according to ABC7.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene to battle the blaze, and an emergency alert was sent out advising commuters to expect delays and road closures in the area as emergency crews hit the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed, and no injuries have been reported thus far, per the New York Post.

The market was not yet open to the public at the time of the blaze, as the shops were set to begin business at 11 AM.

The Bryant Park fire comes just over a week after Herald Square's holiday market – located on Broadway between West 35th and West 36th Streets – suffered a serious fire that left several booths completely destroyed.