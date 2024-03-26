Sob Parlour: New York City mental health pop-up explores the power of crying

TAG24 News was on the scene in New York City for a revolutionary new mental health popup devoted to the therapeutic power of crying.

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - TAG24 was on the scene in New York City for a revolutionary new mental health pop-up devoted to the therapeutic power of crying.

New York City has welcomed the all-new Sob Parlour, a pop-up devoted to the therapeutic power of crying. © Collage: TAG24 / Steffi Feldman To get in on this unusual trend, book a Sob Parlour session at a specific date and time, depending on availability.

Locations will vary, but Sunday's event was held at a cozy and serene midtown art gallery space. Several small curtained-off rooms were adorned with self-care essentials like candles, pillows, and little artistic knickknacks.

The space, which was mostly sparse, was curated with love by project creator Anthony Villiotti, who emailed emotional questionnaires to participants and arranged personalized journaling prompts accordingly. Bottles of Fiji Water, eye masks, cooling facial rollers, and more were sprinkled throughout the "SobSuite," which is described on the Sob Parlour website as "an oasis of comfort and privacy where you can immerse yourself in a therapeutic environment." Villiotti's brainchild is the natural solution to one of New York City's biggest everyday taboos: crying in public.

What inspired the Sob Parlour?

Sob Parlour creator Anthony Villiotti emailed emotional questionnaires to participants and arranged personalized journaling prompts accordingly. © TAG24 / Steffi Feldman New Yorkers might have a reputation for being tough, but anyone who actually lives in the city has likely cried in some pretty weird places. Most people don't have cars after all, and what else is there to do when you've got to commute everywhere on foot?

Denizens of The Big Apple all have their personal sob stories – crying on the subway, in a bank machine vestibule, walking down the street with sunglasses on, hoping that no one notices how fogged up they are with moisture. For Sob Parlour founder Anthony Villiotti, it happened at the gym (Equinox, to be precise.) "I was on the StairMaster actively listening to Mariah Carey, and then it just hit me," he told TAG24 in an exclusive interview. "I needed to cry. Like, it [needed] to happen in the next 30 seconds." Villiotti hopped off the StairMaster and took refuge in the locker room, where he had a good long cry in the shower. Crying felt supremely necessary to him at that moment, he said. "It brought me from Point A to Point B," he explained. "And it made me wonder – what if people just did this in their wellness routine [instead of waiting] until it hits you on the StairMaster at Equinox?"

Sob Parlour tackles the taboo around expressing emotion

The space, which was mostly sparse, was curated with love by Sob Parlour creator Anthony Villiotti. © TAG24 / Steffi Feldman And don't worry – it's okay if you don't end up actually crying at your private session. It's hard to schedule out that sort of thing, after all! Villiotti believes that the sessions can be helpful for "allocating and dedicating time to think and feel... before it becomes a breaking point." By his own laughing admission, response to the project has been "very mixed." "Some people might think of it as a little taboo, but the people that get it, get it," he said. "It's for brave people like everyone here today."