Summit mirror and glass exhibit NYC: New York's newest viewing platform and art exhibition

New York, New York - New York has a spectacular new observation deck, complete with an art exhibition and mirrors for days! It's called "Summit," and it's NYC's latest landmark.

Summit has mirrors for days, over multiple floors, creating some pretty spectacular effects. © IMAGO/Agencia EFE

High up in the sky, at the top of the One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Manhattan, a new glass and mirror exhibit opened on October 21. It's called "Summit," and it's a three-floor viewing deck 1200 feet in the air.

"Summit" features not only mirrors for days, and some spectacular views, but also an art exhibit from Kenzo Digital. The artist said he wants Summit to be "a place that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be."

The viewing deck offers a panoramic view of the metropolis, multiple art installations, outdoor terraces, and a glass elevator. Hundreds of visitors came to the opening on Thursday.