Summit mirror and glass exhibit NYC: New York's newest viewing platform and art exhibition
New York, New York - New York has a spectacular new observation deck, complete with an art exhibition and mirrors for days! It's called "Summit," and it's NYC's latest landmark.
High up in the sky, at the top of the One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Manhattan, a new glass and mirror exhibit opened on October 21. It's called "Summit," and it's a three-floor viewing deck 1200 feet in the air.
"Summit" features not only mirrors for days, and some spectacular views, but also an art exhibit from Kenzo Digital. The artist said he wants Summit to be "a place that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be."
The viewing deck offers a panoramic view of the metropolis, multiple art installations, outdoor terraces, and a glass elevator. Hundreds of visitors came to the opening on Thursday.
One Vanderbilt's "Summit" exhibition is a pricey glass and mirror exhibit
The ticket prices start at around $40, and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend.
Summit is located at the top of the recently-built One Vanderbilt skyscraper, which was completed last year at a construction cost of more than $3 billion.
The Summit observation experience joins the ranks of New York's spectacular viewing platforms, which include one on the Empire State Building and the One World Observatory on the One World Trade Center.
Summit is a trippy viewing experience that puts you into a mind-bending observation mirror world starting on the 91st floor of the fourth-tallest building in New York.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Agencia EFE