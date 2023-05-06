The American Museum of Natural History's is ready to host Manhattanhenge!

New York, New York - Four times a year, New York celebrates Manhattanhenge, days on which the sun sets in exact alignment with Manhattan's grid of streets.

The American Museum of Natural History opened the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation on Thursday. © AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

The rectangular network with its unobstructed view of the horizon to the west, paired with the movement of the earth around the sun, means that the whole or half of the sun appears for a few minutes to light up the canyon of skyscrapers.



The well-known astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson of the New York Museum of Natural History popularized the natural spectacle some time ago.

This year, for the first time, the phenomenon, which gets its name from Britain's Stonehenge landmark, can be witnessed at from the American Museum of Natural History itself.

Its extension, which opened Thursday, has a large glass façade designed precisely for this purpose.

The Manhattanhenge phenomenon is said to have inspired architect Jeanne Gang to design the bright, light-filled building with curved lines, which from the inside is reminiscent of a kind of tunnel system in a mountain.