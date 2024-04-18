The best ways to celebrate 4/20 in New York City this year

Marijuana aficionados worldwide are getting fired up for 4/20! Here are some of the hottest ways to celebrate the weed-themed holiday in New York City.

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Weed fans all over the world are getting fired up for 4/20, and it's no different in New York City! Here are some of the best ways to celebrate the occasion in the Big Apple.

There may be a lot of debate around the origins of the name, but one thing we can all agree on – 4/20 a blazing good time!

There are plenty of event options available in the various boroughs of New York.

There are plenty of event options available in the various boroughs of New York.

After all, licensed weed dispensaries are plentiful and you're likely to smell the tell-tale perfume of the unofficial holiday anyway. As long as you're of age, cleared for it health-wise, and doing so responsibly, you might as well join in on the fun! Here are some of the best ways to celebrate 4/20 in NYC this year.

Festivals and parties

Other party options are courtesy of a popular local New York City dispensary, Gotham! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gotham, @thestandardev, & @bbcicecream_us. Head over to Bushwick on April 20 from 12 PM - 6 PM for MARY Fest, a new weed event that celebrates New York's growing cannabis industry with live music, activations, and lots of smoking areas! Visitors can interact with more than 30 vendors, including many New York-based products available for purchase. Brands include Marijuana Farms New York, JAUNTY, UFO Rolls, Etain Health, House of Puff, Boston Beer Company, Hemper, Teapot, and more. The event is being held at 99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn. Other party options are offered by the popular dispensary Gotham. There's the Gotham x Upside Pizza Block Party to Launch Gotham Gardens at 51 Spring Street, where party-goers can enjoy live music, entertainment, and – of course – pizza from 1 PM. Also on April 20, there's Gotham collaboration with Billionaire Boys: ICECREAM x Gotham 420 Experience at 7 Mercer Street. The event, which you can RSVP for here, is working with a premium skate brand to launch their 420 Capsule Collection. There will be shopping, DJs, and infused drinks from 4:20 PM to 6 PM. To top it all off, on April 21, you can enjoy a fancy brunch with goodies from Gotham and Flower by Edie Parker at The Standard Hotel in East Village.

Parades

New York City's annual Cannabis Parade is firing things up on May 4 this year. © Screenshot/Facebook/NYC Cannabis Parade New York City's annual Cannabis Parade is firing things up on May 4 this year. Running from 11 AM onwards, the Cannabis Parade will be keeping the spirit of 4/20 alive past the month of April, ostensibly due to scheduling concerns. The parade will commence its procession from 33rd Street (near Whole Foods) down Broadway. It will then march over to Union Square Park with a rally afterward. This yearly parade sets out to honor the work of cannabis activists and advocates all over the world. If you'd like to learn more about the fascinating history of the Cannabis Parade, just check out their website right here!

Immersive experiences

Wild interactive immersive experiences like the House of Cannabis (l.) and the multimedia art center INTER_ are trippy experiences under normal circumstances – imagine how fun they'll be on 4/20! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thcnyc & inter__iam Immersive multimedia art experience INTER_ is hosting their High Vibrations 4/20 event on April 18. The event is set to run from 9 PM to 12 AM in partnership with an NYC dispensary called The Travel Agency. INTER_ will have another event on April 19, a version of their SOMNIUM sound bath series inside The Dome featuring DJs like Gab Rhome and Freak The Disco from 11 PM to 4 AM. Then, of course, there's always the still-somewhat new immersive House of Cannabis at 427 Broadway, a 3-floor interactive experience devoted to the sounds, scents, sights, and stories of marijuana. Different themes like the culture and agriculture around weed are delivered via impressive audiovisual means – like an immersive space fully wrapped in LEDs!