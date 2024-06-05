The Jazz Age Lawn Party is roaring its way back to New York City this weekend!

New York, New York - New York City 's annual 1920s-themed shindig for the ages is once again coming to Governor's Island.

The wildly successful Jazz Age Lawn Party, which is in its 19th year, is a limited event that will take place on the weekends of June June 8-9 and August 10-11 – grab your tickets here!

As always, the crown jewel of the Lawn Party is the musical performances by Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, who will be joined by special guests like Queen Esther on their two stages.

In almost two decades of operation, this glamorous retro festival includes two mammoth dance floors where party-goers can learn to cut a rug like Jay Gatsby himself via on-site dance instructors!

There will also be wine tastings, vintage-style cocktails, a French café and market, a beer garden, and a vintage motor car exhibition (now, that's something the Great Gatsby might not be quite as enthused about...)

You can play croquet, Pétanque (French Bocce Ball), or picnic on the lawn – in full Prohibition-era garb, of course!