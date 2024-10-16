Top of the top of the Rock: Rockefeller Center opens terrifying open-air "skylift"
New York, New York - With a skyline this famous, there's little wonder New York City has so many observation decks! To compete with a trip to the top of the old Empire State, NYC skyscrapers have come up with ever-fancier rooftop panoramas.
The One World Trade Center, The 456 High Line, and the 30 Hudson Yards all have their own distinct lookout allures.
Now, the building known for its Christmas tree and skating rink down at the bottom is adding a "Skylift" all the way up top.
The Rockefeller Center has launched an open-air circular lift with a revolving observation deck, allowing visitors to ascend a further three stories higher above the already terrifyingly high rooftop of the iconic building.
Building operators say that once you head up beyond the "top of the Rock," you're at a height of around 900 feet, giving you an unobstructed panoramic view of the cityscape with the feeling you are "floating within the skyline."
Tickets for the Skylift start at $35, which unfortunately comes on top of the $40 entry fee for the Rockefeller Center's rooftop observation deck.
Can you wear skirts or dresses on the Rockefeller Center Skylift?
Wearing skirts up on the Skylift is not advised, Rockefeller Center says – not because of the intense winds at that height, but because the people on the rooftop below can see up through the platform's glass floor!
"For your comfort, we recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights if possible," they say.
Manhattan is home to several observation decks competing with each other by offering new attractions.
Recent additions include platforms at One World Trade Center, The Edge in Hudson Yards and Summit in the skyscraper One Vanderbilt, alongside long-established observatories at the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@topoftherocknyc & @rockefellercenter