Top of the top of the Rock: Rockefeller Center opens terrifying open-air "skylift"

New York, New York - With a skyline this famous, there's little wonder New York City has so many observation decks! To compete with a trip to the top of the old Empire State, NYC skyscrapers have come up with ever-fancier rooftop panoramas.

The newest entry? Rockefeller Center's "Skylift" experience.

The One World Trade Center, The 456 High Line, and the 30 Hudson Yards all have their own distinct lookout allures.

Now, the building known for its Christmas tree and skating rink down at the bottom is adding a "Skylift" all the way up top.



The Rockefeller Center has launched an open-air circular lift with a revolving observation deck, allowing visitors to ascend a further three stories higher above the already terrifyingly high rooftop of the iconic building.

Building operators say that once you head up beyond the "top of the Rock," you're at a height of around 900 feet, giving you an unobstructed panoramic view of the cityscape with the feeling you are "floating within the skyline."

Tickets for the Skylift start at $35, which unfortunately comes on top of the $40 entry fee for the Rockefeller Center's rooftop observation deck.