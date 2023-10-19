Why are 1,000 drones taking over Central Park in NYC?

New York, New York - Look up! On Saturday, October 21, 1,000 drones will illuminate the night sky over the Lake at Central Park in the name of art .

The open-air public art performance, called Franchise Freedom, was created by Dutch studio DRIFT, and will take over Central Park on Saturday. © DRIFT

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... drones taking over New York City!

The free open-air public art performance, called Franchise Freedom, was created by the Dutch studio DRIFT.

The project's aim is to "explore the relationship between humans, nature and technology," according to their press release.

DRIFT explained the performance is the result of "[translating] over 10 years of starling flight behavior research into an especially-developed software that is embedded in the drones."

There will be three 10-minute shows throughout the night at 7 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM, respectively.

For the best sight lines in Central Park, organizers have recommended viewing the spectacle from Bethesda Fountain, Dead Road, Bandshell, Frisbee Hill, Boat Landing, or the driving overpass on West 77th Street.

Organizers also urged viewers to download the show's accompanying soundtrack by Joep Beving. Listening to the synched music while viewing Franchise Freedom will give participants the full effect of DRIFT and Beving's vision for the ambitious performance.