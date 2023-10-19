Why are 1,000 drones taking over Central Park in NYC?
New York, New York - Look up! On Saturday, October 21, 1,000 drones will illuminate the night sky over the Lake at Central Park in the name of art.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... drones taking over New York City!
The free open-air public art performance, called Franchise Freedom, was created by the Dutch studio DRIFT.
The project's aim is to "explore the relationship between humans, nature and technology," according to their press release.
DRIFT explained the performance is the result of "[translating] over 10 years of starling flight behavior research into an especially-developed software that is embedded in the drones."
There will be three 10-minute shows throughout the night at 7 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM, respectively.
For the best sight lines in Central Park, organizers have recommended viewing the spectacle from Bethesda Fountain, Dead Road, Bandshell, Frisbee Hill, Boat Landing, or the driving overpass on West 77th Street.
Organizers also urged viewers to download the show's accompanying soundtrack by Joep Beving. Listening to the synched music while viewing Franchise Freedom will give participants the full effect of DRIFT and Beving's vision for the ambitious performance.
Why are there drones over Central Park? The Franchise Freedom art performance by DRIFT
Franchise Freedom premiered at Art Basel Miami in 2017 and has since been performed at Burning Man and in Amsterdam's city center.
"The artwork is a poetic illustration of how we as humans strive to live autonomously within a society defined by rules and conventions," DRIFT said. "Although the drone patterns appear random and the swarm reminds us of freedom, the behavior of these birds is completely orchestrated and subject to many rules and survival instincts."
The show took five years to complete and will be the largest public artwork to take over Central Park since Christo and Jeanne-Claude's iconic 2005 installation, The Gates.
Saturday is surely shaping up to be a bright night over the Big Apple.
Cover photo: DRIFT