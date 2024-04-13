World's largest hot dog heads to NYC to make it rain in Times Square!
New York, New York - Got street meat? A giant hot dog, thought to set a new world record for the world'd biggest, is being installed in New York City's Time Square.
Get ready for a new Hot Dog in the City!
From April 30 to June 13, the 65-foot-long street food sculpture by artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw will be on display in the center of Manhattan in Times Square, Times Square Arts announced in a press release.
The artwork, called Hot Dog in the City, will not only look tasty with its enormous bun and oversized sausage, including ketchup and mustard for decoration, of course. But it will also be hoisted into the air by hydraulics and rain confetti on visitors below.
But what's the reason for the giant hot dog?
How to see Hot Dog in the City in Times Square
Catron and Outlaw see their hot dog as an all-American symbol an social critique, aiming for the piece to "examine consumption, capitalism, class, and contemporary culture" and be "a Trojan horse for deeper dialogue."
"Drawing parallels between the history of the hot dog and American culture as a whole, the project sheds light on topics such as street vending as an immigrant experience, the underbelly of the meat industry, the patriarchy of meat-eating, and American politics," the Times Square organization said.
The history of the hot dog began in the 19th century, when immigrants from Central Europe brought the hot sausage in a bun to the US as street food for the working class.
The Times Square site will host programming that explores "the complexities, conflicting views, and absurdities and lore of the hot dog in New York City and America."
The meaty New York installation will be on view 24/7, and surely one of the hottest photo ops in the city this summer.
Cover photo: Times Square Arts