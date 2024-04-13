World's largest hot dog heads to NYC to make it rain in Times Square!

New York, New York - Got street meat? A giant hot dog, thought to set a new world record for the world'd biggest, is being installed in New York City's Time Square .

A giant hot dog art installation will adorn Times Square this spring, complete with shooting confetti. © Times Square Arts

Get ready for a new Hot Dog in the City!

From April 30 to June 13, the 65-foot-long street food sculpture by artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw will be on display in the center of Manhattan in Times Square, Times Square Arts announced in a press release.

The artwork, called Hot Dog in the City, will not only look tasty with its enormous bun and oversized sausage, including ketchup and mustard for decoration, of course. But it will also be hoisted into the air by hydraulics and rain confetti on visitors below.

But what's the reason for the giant hot dog?