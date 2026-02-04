Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalized in latest health scare

Washington DC - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was recently admitted to the hospital yet again amid growing concerns about his health and age.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell checked himself into a hospital earlier this week after suffering "flu-like symptoms." © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a statement provided to Axios, a spokesperson for McConnell said the 83-year-old "checked himself into a local hospital" out of "an abundance of caution" after "experiencing flu-like symptoms" over the weekend.

"His prognosis is positive, and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving," the spokesperson added. "He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business."

The news comes amid rising concerns about McConnell's age and health, as he has had a number of alarming public incidents in the last few years.

In March 2023, McConnell was hospitalized after falling at a dinner party and suffering a concussion. He did not return to work for over a month.

Later that year, he had two instances in which he froze up while speaking to reporters and the public.

By 2024, he announced his retirement from politics following the end of his term in 2027, but insisted it had nothing to do with concerns about his age.

In February 2025, he fell again as he was exiting the Senate chamber and was temporarily bound to a wheelchair.