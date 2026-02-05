Bad Bunny promises to bring Puerto Rican culture to Super Bowl: "It's gonna be a party"

San Francisco, California - Bad Bunny on Thursday pledged to bring Puerto Rican culture to his historic and highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show that has triggered fury among right-wing critics.

Bad Bunny promised that his Super Bowl halftime show would be "a party," adding that he will incorporate his Puerto Rican roots into the show. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Latino singer – one of the world's most popular artists – is expected to perform the first-ever Super Bowl set entirely in Spanish this Sunday.

He has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who is pointedly not attending this year's NFL flagship event, and used the Grammys stage last weekend to condemn the White House's immigration crackdown.

At a press conference Thursday, Bad Bunny steered clear of politics, instead promising "a huge party."

"I want to bring to the stage of course a lot of my culture," he said.

"But I don't want to give any spoilers. It's gonna be fun, and it's gonna be a party.

"It's going to be easy. People only have to worry about dance... they don't even have to learn Spanish," he joked.

The 31-year-old – real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – is wildly popular both stateside and abroad, and highly critically acclaimed.

He has been Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world four separate times, including last year, and won Album of the Year at last weekend's Grammys with Debí Tirar Más Fotos – the first Spanish-language work to win music's highest accolade.

Yet the selection of Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, has drawn harsh criticism from the Trump administration.