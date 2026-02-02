Trump announces plans to close Kennedy Center for two years amid string of cancellations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Sunday he is closing the Kennedy Center for two years for a thorough renovation, as the storied Washington arts complex struggles with declining ticket sales and a backlash from performers.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to close the Kennedy Center in Washington DC for two years. © REUTERS

The closure, he said, would begin on July 4 – the nation's 250th anniversary.

Since returning to office, Trump has launched a forceful takeover of the once non-partisan center, branding some of its programming too "woke" and adding his own name to the facade.

"I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time," Trump, who is the center's chair of the board, posted on his Truth Social platform.

The decision, he said, will be subject to approval of the board, which he handpicked upon taking over as chair last year.

Trump said the facility's various entertainment events – concerts, operas, musicals, ballet performances, and interactive arts – would impede and slow the construction and renovation operations, and that a full temporary closure would be necessary.

"The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World," he said.

"America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come."

The extent of the "complete rebuilding" mentioned by Trump is unclear, but he has long declared that the structure – built as a living memorial to slain President John F .Kennedy and opened in 1971 – is dilapidated and needs a facelift.