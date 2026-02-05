Trump endorses far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in gushing post
Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he was giving right-wing ally Prime Minister Viktor Orban his full-throated endorsement in Hungary's upcoming general election.
"Victor Orban is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding he "has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election" as premier.
Orban responded swiftly to Trump, posting on Facebook: "Thank you Mr. President!"
The Hungarian election, slated for April 12, will see Orban, currently the longest-serving national leader in the European Union, face an unprecedented challenge.
The 62-year-old, who is friendly to the US under Trump as well as Russia and China, and is a constant thorn in the EU's side, has been in power for 16 consecutive years.
He faces a challenge to securing a fifth straight term from the party of Peter Magyar, an ex-government-insider-turned-critic.
Orban pitches himself as a "safe choice" for Hungarians. He has accused the EU of fueling the war in neighboring Ukraine by supporting Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.
Orban faces unprecedented challenge in upcoming election
Orban lately has also rolled out a slew of welfare measures benefiting first-time home buyers, mothers with at least two children, and pensioners.
Magyar – a conservative – promises a system change. He has pledged to clamp down on what he says is widespread corruption, improve "failing" public services and unlock billions of euros in funds that the EU has frozen over rule-of-law concerns.
Trump on Thursday praised Orban as a "truly strong and powerful leader."
"I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again," Trump added.
Cover photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP