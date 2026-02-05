Trump endorses far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in gushing post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he was giving right-wing ally Prime Minister Viktor Orban his full-throated endorsement in Hungary's upcoming general election.

"Victor Orban is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding he "has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election" as premier.

Orban responded swiftly to Trump, posting on Facebook: "Thank you Mr. President!"

The Hungarian election, slated for April 12, will see Orban, currently the longest-serving national leader in the European Union, face an unprecedented challenge.

The 62-year-old, who is friendly to the US under Trump as well as Russia and China, and is a constant thorn in the EU's side, has been in power for 16 consecutive years.

He faces a challenge to securing a fifth straight term from the party of Peter Magyar, an ex-government-insider-turned-critic.

Orban pitches himself as a "safe choice" for Hungarians. He has accused the EU of fueling the war in neighboring Ukraine by supporting Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.