Trump announces Washington prayer rally to "rededicate" Americans to God

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he is organizing a prayer rally on the National Mall in Washington in a bid to "rededicate" Americans' devotion to God.

"On May 17th, 2026, we're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks," the president said.

"We are going to rededicate America as one nation under God," said Trump, who is not known to be religious.

The National Mall, known as "America's front yard," is a sweeping grassy expanse in the heart of the city, framed by iconic memorials and museums stretching between the US Capitol building and the memorial to slain president Abraham Lincoln. The areas is administered by the National Park Service.

Trump was speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual February event that brings together members of Congress, religious leaders, and international guests.

Switching from topic to topic during a lengthy speech, the Republican leader – who has supported the Christian right since his first campaign in 2016 – claimed Thursday that he has "done more for religion than any other president."

The former real estate developer also told the audience, which included opposition lawmakers: "I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat."

The 79-year-old billionaire, a father of five from three different wives, is not a devout churchgoer – unlike his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.