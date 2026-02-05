Trump openly admits he needs election wins to feed his "ego"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently admitted that his desperation to win any and every election he's in is driven by an insatiable need to satisfy his own ego.

During a speech on Thursday, President Donald Trump admitted that he needs to win presidential elections to feed "my own ego." © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Trump gave a speech at the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton, during which he rehashed his long-debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, was "stolen" from him.

"They rigged the second election. I had to win it. Had to win it. I needed it for my own ego," Trump told the crowd.

"I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life," he continued. "Now, I really have a big ego. Beating these lunatics was incredible.

"The first time, they said I didn't win the popular vote. I did," he added.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has continued to insist that he won in 2020 and has tasked his Department of Justice with carrying out a retribution campaign to rewrite the results.

Last week, his administration had FBI agents search an election center in Georgia, a state he has repeatedly insisted he actually won.

Recently, the president has also repeatedly instructed Republican lawmakers and MAGA allies to "take over" and "nationalize" elections ahead of the midterms in November.