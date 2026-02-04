Trump golf course gunman Ryan Routh sentenced over assassination plot

Miami, Florida - A man who plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course in September 2024, two months before the election, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Ryan Routh (r.) has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in September 2024. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & HANDOUT / PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP

Ryan Routh (59) was convicted in September of trying to kill then-candidate Trump, the second attempt on the billionaire's life in the run-up to the vote that brought him back to the White House.

According to an AFP journalist in the courtroom, Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence of life plus seven years after a 90-minute hearing, saying it was "to protect the public from future crime" committed by Routh.

"The evil is in you. Not in everybody else," she told him.

Routh was arrested on September 15, 2024, after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from the bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course, where Trump was playing a round ahead of the November election.

The agent opened fire, and Routh, who fled in a vehicle, was arrested shortly after.

The sentencing was the culmination of a trial that featured Routh representing himself, despite no legal training.