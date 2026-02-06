Trump reportedly offered quid-pro-quo to get his name on Dulles airport and Penn Station

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reportedly offered to unfreeze federal infrastructure funding if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would help rename major airport and train station after him.

President Donald Trump reportedly asked for Dulles International Airport and New York's Penn Station to be renamed after him. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Trump, who has plastered his name on buildings around the country and the world, reportedly set his sights on New York's Penn Station and Washington's Dulles International Airport.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN and NBC said the 79-year-old had offered a quid-pro-quo, promising to release held-up funding for a New York infrastructure project if Schumer agreed to help get the train station and airport named after him.

The Democrat quickly rebuffed the approach, the outlets reported.

New York and New Jersey are currently suing for the $16 billion in blocked federal funds, meant to be used for a tunnel connecting them.

Trump's moves to insert his name and likeness across the government is unprecedented. Buildings and infrastructure are typically named after presidents once they leave office or die, to avoid overt politicization.

Aside from the renamed "Trump-Kennedy Center" in Washington DC, the US Treasury also confirmed reports that drafts have been drawn up for a commemorative $1 coin featuring the Republican's image – even though there are laws against displaying the image of a sitting or living president on money.

New York Representative Jerry Nadler called the attempt to rename Dulles airport and Penn Station an "extortion racket."