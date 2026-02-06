Trump launches self-named website for prescription drugs at "dramatic discounts"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a self-branded "TrumpRx" website allowing consumers to buy discounted drugs such as weight-loss and infertility treatments directly from companies.
The move is part of Trump's drive to tackle voter anger over the cost of living ahead of midterm elections in November, in which his Republicans risk losing control of Congress.
"Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers," Trump said at an event at the White House.
"Americans have long been paying the highest drug prices anywhere in the world... the American people were effectively subsidizing the cost of drugs for the entire world."
Trump said pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk had agreed to offer their popular but expensive GLP-1 weight-loss drugs at "drastic discounts" through the site.
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic would be reduced from more than $1,000 to $199 a month, while Eli Lilly's Wegovy would be cut from $1,300 to $199, he claimed. Prices would gradually rise after an initial two months, according to the website.
At one point during the announcement, officials brought a woman up on stage who they said was the first person to use TrumpRx to obtain a reduced cost fertility treatment medication.
"We're gonna have a lot of Trump babies with these costs," said Mehmet Oz, a TV celebrity who is now Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Trump's efforts to reduce medication prices
The website is launching with savings on more than 40 popular drugs, the White House said. Users can search for the medication they want, then print out a coupon and present it at a pharmacy to buy at the discounted price.
Trump has announced a series of pricing deals with top drug companies, convincing them to commit to "Most Favored Nation" pricing that matches the lowest price offered in other wealthy nations.
In exchange the companies have received incentives including relief from the stinging tariffs that Trump has slapped on a host of countries since his return to power last year.
Trump has also pushed a number of countries, including Britain and France, into agreeing deals on pharmaceutical prices, with the Republican repeatedly mocking French President Emmanuel Macron over the issue.
Cover photo: NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP