Poll shows majority of Danes now see US as adversary amid Trump threats

Copenhagen, Denmark - 60% of Danes now consider the US an adversary, with less than a fifth seeing the fellow NATO member as an ally, a poll conducted for public broadcaster DR showed Tuesday.

A Greenland flag flies as Danish veterans attend a "silent manifestation march" from Kastellet to the US embassy in Copenhagen to express dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's statements about NATO soldiers in Afghanistan on January 31, 2026. © Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Nicolai Helms via REUTERS

Denmark has traditionally been an ardent US ally and continues to call Washington its "closest ally," but tensions have mounted in recent weeks over Trump's desire to take over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Asked if they would describe the US "as an ally or an adversary" given the current state of affairs, only 17% said they considered the US an "ally," according to a new poll, DR reported.

20% of respondents answered that they didn't know, and 3% said they did not wish to answer.

Trump in January backed down from his threats to seize the Arctic territory, which, through Denmark, is a member of the EU and NATO. His threats plunged the transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years.

The poll was conducted by analyst firm Epinion, which surveyed 1,053 Danes over the age of 18 between January 21 and 28.

On January 17, thousands of Danes joined a protest march from central Copenhagen to the US embassy to protest against Trump's push to take over Greenland.