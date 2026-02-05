10-year-old Minnesota girl released after a month in ICE custody

Dilley, Texas - A 10-year-old who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents a month ago has finally been released to her family.

A 10-year-old girl (r.) and her mother were recently released from a detention center in Texas after being arrested by ICE a month ago. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Columbia Heights school district

According to The Guardian, Elizabeth Zuna Caisaguano and her mother were discharged from a detention center in Texas on Wednesday, where they had been held since their arrest by ICE agents on January 6.

Caisaguano, who was detained despite her Ecuadorian family having an active asylum case, was reportedly one of hundreds of children currently detained at the facility.

An official at Caisaguano's elementary school expressed concerns about her health, as the Texas facility is said to be battling a serious measles outbreak.

The official reported that Elizabeth was experiencing flu-like symptoms and her mother had broken out in hives, but a medical assessment has not been done.

Her detention and release come as President Donald Trump deploys thousands of federal agents to cities across the country to enact sweeping immigration raids.

Caisaguano was the first of five students of the Columbia Heights school district in Minneapolis who were detained by ICE over the last month.