Minnesota educators are suing to get ICE out of schools

St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota educators are suing to block DHS and ICE from conducting immigration enforcement activities in or near public schools.

High school students protest against ICE outside the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

The lawsuit – filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota – takes aim at DHS' decision to remove longstanding limits on immigration enforcement at "sensitive locations," including schools.

"Defendants' unexplained and irrational change in agency policy is arbitrary and capricious and was done without undertaking notice-and-comment rulemaking, and therefore violates the Administrative Procedure Act," the complaint reads.

Plaintiffs include the Education Minnesota teachers' union, Duluth Public Schools, and Fridley Public Schools.

"Students can't learn, and educators can't teach, when there are armed, masked federal agents stationed within view of classroom windows, sometimes for days on end," Education Minnesota President Monica Byron said in a statement.

"ICE and Border Patrol need to stay away from our schools so students can go there safely each day to learn without fear, and so that our members can focus on teaching instead of constantly reacting to the shocking and unconstitutional actions of federal agents."