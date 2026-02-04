Supreme Court gives California the green light for redistricting

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for California to use redrawn congressional districts for the 2026 midterm elections, offering Democrats a boost in their bid to prevent Donald Trump 's Republicans from retaining control of the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court has allowed California to use a new congressional map drawn up by Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2026 midterm elections. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The country's highest court said the state could use a map drawn up by Governor Gavin Newsom that is expected to yield his Democratic Party five extra seats in November's poll.

The gerrymandering plan emerged as Newsom – who is expected to put his hat in the ring as the party's presidential nominee in 2028 – sought to neutralize a similar move by Texas Republicans, acting at the behest of Trump.

The judges provided no reasoning for their decision Wednesday, and there were no dissents. But with the court having cleared the way for the Texas redrawing, observers had expected the California case to pass.

Newsom welcomed the ruling.

"Donald Trump said he was 'entitled' to five more Congressional seats in Texas," he said in a statement. "He started this redistricting war. He lost, and he'll lose again in November."

Since Texas announced its plan to redraw congressional boundaries, several other states have followed suit, bucking a national convention that sees boundaries configured after a census, which is carried out at the start of the decade.