Georgia county sues over Trump's FBI seizure of 2020 election ballots

Washington DC - Officials in Georgia's Fulton County filed suit Wednesday demanding the FBI return ballots seized as part of a controversial probe sought by President Donald Trump into his 2020 election loss in the southern state.

FBI agents last week raided offices in the county, which includes the heavily Democratic capital Atlanta, removing hundreds of boxes of ballots and other materials related to the 2020 vote.

Federal officials have not explained the specific reasoning for the highly unusual seizures, with an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant remaining under seal.

But Trump has relentlessly argued, without evidence, that fraud in the county was behind his loss in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden.

Adding to the controversy over the move, Trump's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – whose role is focused on foreign threats – was present at the site of the raid.

Critics have warned that the Trump administration may somehow utilize the politically charged probe to interfere in the upcoming November midterm elections.

"We will fight using all resources against those who seek to take over our elections, our Constitution itself is at stake in this fight," Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday.

US elections are administered by individual states, but Trump this week floated the idea of Republicans moving to "nationalize the voting" in certain areas over his unfounded fraud claims.