HBCUs report increased threats in wake of Charlie Kirk shooting
Several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have reported receiving threats in the wake of prominent far-right figure Charlie Kirk's killing.
Hampton University, Virginia State University, Bethune Cookman University, Southern University, and Alabama State University are on lockdown, according to The Hill.
"Hampton University has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately," the Virginia-based institution said in a statement, adding that all classes on September 11 and 12 had been canceled.
"All students who are on campus are encouraged to minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities," the notice continues. "All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately."
Virginia State University said it "remains on lockdown" as campus police and federal law enforcement investigate a threat received on Thursday.
Southern University and A&M College reported a similar threat and warned community members, "If you are on campus, you should shelter in place until further notice, as the University is working with law enforcement agencies."
After a threat to Clark Atlanta University, the college along with Morris Brown, Morehouse, and Spelman issued shelter-in-place orders on their campuses, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Trump blames "radical left" for Charlie Kirk killing
The lockdowns come one day after Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. The shooter is still at large as the FBI has released images of a person of interest in the case.
After the killing, President Donald Trump addressed the nation, blaming what he called the "radical left" for the Turning Point USA co-founder's death – prompting fears of intensified administration attacks on communities already facing the brunt of systemic discrimination.
"This is a dark moment for America," Trump said. "My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it."
Kirk was known for promoting anti-Black, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigrant views and for helping Trump get re-elected last year.
Cover photo: IMAGO / GRANGER Historical Picture Archive