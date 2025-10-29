Sonya Massey: Ex-sheriff's deputy convicted of murder in killing of Black woman who called 911

Washington DC - A former Illinois sheriff's deputy was convicted of murder on Wednesday for the shooting of a Black woman inside her home, in a case that drew national attention and calls for police reform.

Sean Grayson (r.) has been convicted of second-degree murder over the killing of Sonya Massey in 2024. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & UPI Photo

Sean Grayson (31), who is white, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury after two days of deliberations.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the July 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey (36), a mother of two, and the jury opted to convict him only of the lesser charge.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been representing the Massey family, expressed disappointment that Grayson was not convicted of first-degree murder but said the "verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey."

"Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost," Crump said in a statement.

First-degree murder carries a potential life sentence, while punishment for second-degree murder is up to 20 years in prison.

Massey's shooting drew attention to police violence against African-Americans and prompted then-President Joe Biden to say she "should be alive today."