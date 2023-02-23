Tennessee's Shelby County Commission vote to approve reparations resolution

Memphis, Tennessee - Shelby County commissioners in Tennessee have voted to allocate resources to study and develop a reparations plan for Black Americans.

Black Lives Matter protesters rally following the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The resolution calls for Shelby County to set aside $5 million to study and create "actionable items" to address racial disparities across five sectors: housing and homeownership, health care, the legal and carceral systems, employment, and wealth.

"It’s clear something has to be done. That’s all this resolution is trying to do is saying we have to address what’s happening in Shelby County in a different way," said County Commissioner Miska Clay Bibbs, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"My people are dying on the daily. That’s why I support this," she added.

Shelby, Tennessee's largest county, encompasses Memphis, where Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten and killed by city police earlier this year.