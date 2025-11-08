US removes Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from terror list before historic visit

Washington DC - The US on Friday formally removed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from a terrorism blacklist, days before the former jihadist is set to make a landmark visit to Washington.

The move announced by the State Department was widely expected as Sharaa cooperates with the US, and comes a day after Washington led a vote by the Security Council to remove UN sanctions on him.

"These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

He said that Sharaa's government was meeting US demands, including working to find missing Americans and eliminating any remaining chemical weapons.

Sharaa, once linked to Al-Qaeda, had been considered a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" by the US, which once put a bounty on his head.

Sharaa's forces, backed by Turkey and Gulf Arab powers, swept to power nearly a year ago in a lightning offensive.