Iran says it seeks "real and fair" deal in nuclear talks with US

Tehran, Iran - Iran is seeking a "real and fair" agreement with the US on its nuclear program, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday, setting the stage for a diplomatic showdown this weekend in Oman.

Longtime adversaries Iran and the US are set to hold talks on Saturday aimed at reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump last month sent a letter to Khamenei urging negotiations, warning of possible military action if Iran refuses.

"Far from putting up a show and merely talking in front of the cameras, Tehran is seeking a real and fair agreement, important and implementable proposals are ready," Khamenei adviser Ali Shamkhani said in a post on X.

He confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was heading to Oman "with full authority for indirect negotiations with America," adding that if Washington showed goodwill, the path forward would be "smooth."

In the lead-up to the talks, Trump reiterated his warning that military action was "absolutely" possible if talks failed.

Iran responded by saying it could expel UN nuclear inspectors, prompting another US warning that such action would be an "escalation."

Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.