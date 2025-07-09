Eric Adams faces shocking allegations in new lawsuits by former NYPD officials
New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing new allegations of corruption as he fights for reelection as an independent.
Four former NYPD officials in separate lawsuits have accused Adams, an ex-police captain, and his top deputies of rewarding unqualified allies with promotions in a scheme that involved cash bribes to the former police commissioner, according to the Associated Press.
By contrast, the plaintiffs say they were demoted or forced into retirement for raising concerns about possible misconduct.
One of the lawsuits was filed by James Essig, the former chief of detectives, who accused ex-Police Commissioner Edward Caban of selling promotions for up to $15,000.
After complaining, Essig was later told he would be demoted. He instead chose to resign.
Caban resigned last year amid a corruption probe after his devices were seized by the FBI.
"[Adams] put people in place who, based on their history, didn’t deserve to be there," Essig told the New York Daily News. "He put them in there and then didn’t watch over them. They treated the Police Department like it was their own candy store."
Eric Adams wracked by more scandals amid reelection bid
In another lawsuit, former Internal Affairs Bureau Chief Joseph Veneziano accuses ex-Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey of signing falsified overtime slips. After investigating the overtime fraud allegations, Veneziano was transferred to the Transit Department.
Maddrey also resigned last year after a raid on his home and allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate.
John Chell, the current chief of department, is accused of attempting to suppress internal oversight of Adams' allies and priorities.
The suits allege that Adams – who has faced corruption and sexual assault scandals during his time as mayor – knew about and approved the department's shady practices.
"The Adams administration holds all city employees, including leadership at the NYPD, to the highest standards and our work at the department speaks for itself. We will review the lawsuits," the mayor's team said in a statement.
Adams, formerly a Democrat, is currently running for reelection as an independent. He is up against Democratic nominee and state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who gained more votes in the ranked-choice primary than any other candidate in New York City history.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP