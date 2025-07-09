Eric Adams faces shocking allegations in new lawsuits by former NYPD officials

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing new allegations of corruption as he fights for reelection as an independent.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (l.) and ex-New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban (r.) are named in new lawsuits detailing alleged corruption at the NYPD. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Four former NYPD officials in separate lawsuits have accused Adams, an ex-police captain, and his top deputies of rewarding unqualified allies with promotions in a scheme that involved cash bribes to the former police commissioner, according to the Associated Press.

By contrast, the plaintiffs say they were demoted or forced into retirement for raising concerns about possible misconduct.

One of the lawsuits was filed by James Essig, the former chief of detectives, who accused ex-Police Commissioner Edward Caban of selling promotions for up to $15,000.

After complaining, Essig was later told he would be demoted. He instead chose to resign.

Caban resigned last year amid a corruption probe after his devices were seized by the FBI.

"[Adams] put people in place who, based on their history, didn’t deserve to be there," Essig told the New York Daily News. "He put them in there and then didn’t watch over them. They treated the Police Department like it was their own candy store."