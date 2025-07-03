US recalls top diplomat in Colombia for "urgent consultations" as relations turn sour

Washington DC - The US recalled its top diplomat in Colombia on Thursday for "urgent consultations" and expressed "deep concern" over the relationship between the two countries.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce (pictures) said that the US recalled its top diplomat in Colombia on Thursday for "urgent consultations" and expressed "deep concern" over the relationship between the two countries. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Charge d'affaires John McNamara is being recalled "following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the Government of Colombia," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Bruce did not specify what the offending remarks were.

In addition to McNamara's recall, Bruce said the US "is pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the current state of our bilateral relationship," without detailing the actions.

She stressed, however, that Colombia remains an "essential strategic partner" despite Washington's "policy differences with the current government."

"We are committed to close cooperation on a range of shared priorities, including regional security and stability," Bruce added.

Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro accused the US and "right-wing extremists" last month of plotting to overthrow him.

Without providing further details, Petro claimed a far-right "leader," who he did not identify, had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.