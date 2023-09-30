Last-gasp measure to avoid shutdown passes key vote, freezes aid to Ukraine

Washington, DC - Last-gasp moves to prevent a government shutdown took a dramatic step forward Saturday, as Democrats overwhelmingly backed an eleventh-hour Republican measure to keep federal funding going for 45 days, albeit with a freeze on Washington's massive aid to Ukraine .

The stopgap measure, which was adopted 335-91 by the House of Representatives, was pitched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy with just hours to go before a midnight shutdown deadline that would have seen millions of federal employees and military personnel sent home or required to work without pay.

Ninety of the votes against the measure came from Republicans.

The deal must now be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The shutdown crisis was largely triggered by a small group of hardline Republicans who had defied their own party leadership to sabotage various temporary funding proposals as they pressed for deep spending cuts.

Saturday's agreement could end up costing McCarthy his job, as the hardliners had threatened to remove him as speaker if a stopgap measure they opposed was passed with Democrat support.

Pitching his last-gasp proposal, McCarthy had appealed to both Republicans and Democrats to "put your partisanship away" and dismissed the threat to his job.

"If somebody wants to remove [me] because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try," he said.