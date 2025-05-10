Trump tries a different tack for Greenland takeover with potential new proposal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is cooking up a brand-new plan in its ongoing attempt to assume control over Greenland.

The Trump administration is reportedly looking at proposing a Compact of Free Association (COPA) agreement with Greenland. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire & AFP/Saul Loeb

The US is reportedly looking at entering a Compact of Free Association (COPA) with Greenland in an attempt to bring the Danish territory into its orbit.

This would mirror similar arrangements with the small island nations of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau, which are also joint with the US in a COPA.

Officials speaking to Reuters said that the US would likely provide essential services including mail delivery, emergency management, and military protection – in return for the US military being allowed to operate freely within Greenland's borders.

Greenland would most likely need to formally split from Denmark if a COPA was signed. While most Greenlanders want independence, few are interested in stronger links to the US.

Trump has developed an obsession for Greenland, touting its rare earth minerals and its strategic location, while refusing to rule out taking it over by force.