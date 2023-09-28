Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert try to reduce wages of unliked peers to $1

Washington DC - Far-right Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert recently proposed amendments to reduce the salaries of Congressional colleagues who they don't like.

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed amendments to reduce the salaries of officials they don't like to $1. © WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Greene proposed an amendment to be attached to a short-term defense spending bill.

The amendment in question sought to reduce the salary of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to $1.



MTG cited the Holman Rule, which she explained is "a rule that allows us to fire failures." She went on to accuse Austin of "not serving the military," but rather "leading it into failure."

That same day, Boebert proposed a similar measure to reduce the salary of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly to $1.

According to the Washington Blade, the Colorado congresswoman described Skelly – who is transgender – as a "delusional man thinking he is a woman." Boebert also accused Skelly of spreading "wokeism" which has supposedly done "significant harm to our military readiness and troops' morale."



It's unclear if Boebert and MTG worked together to get the proposed bill rejected by the Democratic-led Senate. The two had a major falling out on the House floor back in June after Greene accused her former friend of "copying" her Joe Biden impeachment articles.

