AOC goes viral for ripping into Stephen Miller's height and "insecure masculinity"

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) recently went viral after she shared a social media video criticizing White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, AOC speculated about the height of the Trump aide, who is considered the architect of the president's aggressive anti-migrant agenda.

I've never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he's, like, 4'10," AOC said with a laugh.

"He looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4'10, and he looks like he is so mad that he is 4'10 that he's taken that anger out at any other population possible, like, laugh at them, laugh at them!"

On Monday night, Miller sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which anchor Laura Ingraham played him the clip of AOC's comments and asked for his thoughts.

"Well, we knew that her brain didn't work; now we know their eyes don't work," Miller responded. "I mean, she is a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.

"I think the important point is that every time she is on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democrat approval ratings go down," he added. "That lady is a walking nightmare."

Ingraham "I've known you for 20 years, you're about 5'10, 11" to which Miller confirmed, "5'10."