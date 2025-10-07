AOC goes viral for ripping into Stephen Miller's height and "insecure masculinity"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shared her scathing opinion on President Donald Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, AOC speculated about the height of the Trump aide, who is considered the architect of the president's aggressive anti-migrant agenda.
I've never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he's, like, 4'10," AOC said with a laugh.
"He looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4'10, and he looks like he is so mad that he is 4'10 that he's taken that anger out at any other population possible, like, laugh at them, laugh at them!"
On Monday night, Miller sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which anchor Laura Ingraham played him the clip of AOC's comments and asked for his thoughts.
"Well, we knew that her brain didn't work; now we know their eyes don't work," Miller responded. "I mean, she is a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.
"I think the important point is that every time she is on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democrat approval ratings go down," he added. "That lady is a walking nightmare."
Ingraham "I've known you for 20 years, you're about 5'10, 11" to which Miller confirmed, "5'10."
AOC reacts to Stephen Miller's response to her trolling
In another part of AOC's Instagram video, which wasn't shown to Miller, the New York representative explained why she thinks it's important to ridicule Trump administration figures like Miller.
"One of the most powerful cultural things you can do to a political movement that's predicated on the puffery of insecure masculinity, that's what this is about," she said. "One of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them, by having secure men who aren't afraid of successful people around them who are also participating in that as well."
AOC shared the clip of Miller's response in an X post, along with the caption, "I cannot believe they aired this, and made him listen to it live. I am crying."
