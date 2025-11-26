Is Trump preparing to fire Kash Patel over reported misuse of FBI plane?

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel 's job might be on the line over his alleged misuse of a government jet and his insistence that a SWAT team protect his girlfriend, reports suggest.

President Donald Trump may be considering ousting Patel over growing frustration about the many scandals that have plagued him in office, three anonymous sources told MS NOW.

In particular, administration officials are reportedly angry at Patel over his alleged use of a government plane for a date, as well as accusations that he insisted his girlfriend receive a security detail.

According to sources, Attorney General Pam Bondi has also been upset with Patel over his use of social media to reveal information which has then gone on to jeopardize investigations.

The White House would potentially replace Patel with FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey if the ouster were to take place, the sources said.

The appointment would be based on a rule which stipulates that Trump could install Bailey as acting director without Senate confirmation if he has served 90 days in a senior position. Bailey has been in his current role since September.