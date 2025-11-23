Gavin Newsom compares Karoline Leavitt to Hunger Games character amid "piggy" excuses

In a recent social media post, Gavin Newsom (r.) mocked Karoline Leavitt (l.) for trying to defend President Donald Trump after he called a reporter "piggy." © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Newsom's press office shared an X post that featured an edited image of Leavitt dressed as Effie Trinket, a character from The Hunger Games who does similar work as a representative of the book series' evil Capitol – a cabal of wealthy and corrupt politicians.

"There is nothing she won't defend," a caption included with the photo read.

The post included a clip of Leavitt giving a press conference that same day, in which she was asked what Trump – who has a long history of insulting women – meant earlier this week when he told a reporter "Quiet, Piggy!" after she asked a question about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration," Leavitt bizarrely argued.

In Trump's second term, Leavitt has been tasked with using White House press conferences to defend his most controversial actions, rhetoric, and policies – and regularly pushes the narrative that he is the greatest president of all time.