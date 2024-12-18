AOC loses out to Gerry Connolly in race for Oversight Committee leadership role

Washington DC - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost out to her older, centrist colleague Gerry Connolly in the race to be top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

74-year-old Gerry Connolly

The secret-ballot vote, which took place Tuesday during a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting, was 131 to 84 in Connolly's favor, a source in the room told NBC.

The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee had previously backed Connolly over AOC in a 34-27 vote Monday, the outlet reported. The senior lawmaker also had support from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who actively lobbied on his behalf.

According to Politico, AOC suggested to members of the Steering and Policy Committee that she could stop backing primary challengers to sitting lawmakers, in an apparently unsuccessful effort to win over concerned centrists.

"Tried my best. Sorry I couldn’t pull it through everyone – we live to fight another day," AOC posted on Bluesky after the vote.