Omar Fateh responds after Minnesota Democrats revoke Minneapolis mayoral endorsement

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) on Thursday moved to revoke its endorsement of Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh.

Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh is running to become the next mayor of Minneapolis. © Screenshot/Facebook/Omar Fateh

"After a thoughtful and transparent review of the challenges, the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee [CBRC] found substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention's voting process on July 19th, including an acknowledgement that a mayoral candidate was errantly eliminated from contention," DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement.

"As a result, the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee has vacated the mayoral endorsement."

The announcement came as a blow to Fateh, whose success at the convention provided a significant boost as the democratic socialist takes on incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.

A draft of the CBRC conclusions states there is "clear and convincing evidence that the endorsement of Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis was facilitated by flawed electronic voting system which caused a substantial undercount on the first ballot of the mayoral endorsement and which caused another candidate [DeWayne Davis] to be dropped from consideration after such first ballot."

The committee's full report is set for release on Friday.

"Twenty-eight party insiders voted to take away our endorsement behind closed doors. This group was composed of non-Minneapolis residents, Mayor Frey supporters, and even donors," Fateh said in a video on social media.

"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of: the insider games, the backroom decisions, and feeling like our voice doesn't matter in our own city," he added.

Fateh's mayoral bid has been compared with that of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

The 35-year-old state senator has put forward a vision that calls for increasing the minimum wage, expanding public housing, stabilizing rents, and preventing police collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.