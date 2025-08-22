Omar Fateh responds after Minnesota Democrats revoke Minneapolis mayoral endorsement
Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) on Thursday moved to revoke its endorsement of Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh.
"After a thoughtful and transparent review of the challenges, the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee [CBRC] found substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention's voting process on July 19th, including an acknowledgement that a mayoral candidate was errantly eliminated from contention," DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement.
"As a result, the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee has vacated the mayoral endorsement."
The announcement came as a blow to Fateh, whose success at the convention provided a significant boost as the democratic socialist takes on incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.
A draft of the CBRC conclusions states there is "clear and convincing evidence that the endorsement of Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis was facilitated by flawed electronic voting system which caused a substantial undercount on the first ballot of the mayoral endorsement and which caused another candidate [DeWayne Davis] to be dropped from consideration after such first ballot."
The committee's full report is set for release on Friday.
"Twenty-eight party insiders voted to take away our endorsement behind closed doors. This group was composed of non-Minneapolis residents, Mayor Frey supporters, and even donors," Fateh said in a video on social media.
"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of: the insider games, the backroom decisions, and feeling like our voice doesn't matter in our own city," he added.
Fateh's mayoral bid has been compared with that of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in New York City.
The 35-year-old state senator has put forward a vision that calls for increasing the minimum wage, expanding public housing, stabilizing rents, and preventing police collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Omar Fateh vows to keep fighting after endorsement revoked
Frey's campaign filed a challenge shortly after the July convention requesting an "emergency expedited review" of the endorsement process, citing alleged counting issues with the electronic balloting system.
According to Axios Twin Cities, Fateh got around 43.8% of the first vote to Frey's 31.5%. A candidate needed 60% to win the endorsement.
It took nearly two hours to tabulate the votes from the first ballot, with many Frey supporters reportedly leaving around 9 PM as the campaign expressed frustration with the new electronic counting system.
Around 9:30 PM, the majority of delegates still present raised their badges in support of Fateh, delivering him the DFL's first Minneapolis mayoral endorsement in 16 years.
After review, the CBRC found the convention failed to count 176 votes, which resulted in Davis' mistaken first-round removal from the ballot.
The Minneapolis DFL, which has been placed on probation by the CBRC for two years, is now barred from holding another mayoral convention or making an endorsement in the 2025 race.
"Frey's team used every tactic they could, including delay and confusion on convention day because they didn't have the votes," Fateh said on Thursday.
"We see this for what it is: disenfranchisement of thousands of Minneapolis caucusgoers and the delegates who represented all of us on convention day," he continued.
"Let me be clear: we're still in this fight, and we're going to win."
Fateh invited supporters to join a rally and door-knock kick off in Northeast Minneapolis on Saturday starting at 2:30 PM CDT.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Omar Fateh