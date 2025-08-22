Jasmine Crockett slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for suggesting she's not black because she's educated
Washington DC - Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently responded to her MAGA colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene's distasteful comments about her race.
In a recent interview, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly asked MTG what it was like working with Crockett, who she described as a "nightmare."
Greene recounted a feud the two had last year, and argued that Crockett is "not a real person."
"So she claims to be, you know, from her people, she puts on this image that she understands the black American struggle, but let’s face it – the girl went to private school. She went on to... college and law school," MTG argued.
"She's a complete fake. She's as fake as her eyelashes, she's as fake as her hair... She's a massive fraud."
In an X post, Crockett, without mentioning MTG by name, appeared to respond, writing, "It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education."
Crockett noted how black politicians consistently have their race questioned by the right, such as the birtherism conspiracy aimed at Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump's assertion that Kamala Harris "turned black."
"'Being black' has nothing to do with education," Crockett wrote. "So stop pretending like we are inferior in ANY WAY!"
How Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jasmine Crockett's feud began
Since she was elected to Congress in 2020, Greene has built a reputation for her unwavering loyalty to Trump, penchant for conspiracy theories, questionably racist and bigoted views and rhetoric, and aggressive approach to politics, which has repeatedly led to her fighting with colleagues.
Her feud with Crockett last year stemmed from Greene insulting the Texas congresswoman's eyelashes for seemingly no reason, which led to Crockett famously calling Greene a "bleach blonde, bad-built butch body." Crockett went on to sell t-shirts with the insult on it to raise money for Democrats.
This isn't the first time Greene has battled on the House floor with a female colleague – in 2023, she got into a shouting match with fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert, which witnesses claim almost came to blows.
Greene was subsequently kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus for calling Boebert "a little b***h" during the altercation.
