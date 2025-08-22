Jasmine Crockett slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for suggesting she's not black because she's educated

Washington DC - Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently responded to her MAGA colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene 's distasteful comments about her race.

In a recent social media post, Jasmine Crockett (r.) responded after Marjorie Taylor Greene (l.) said she was a "fake" black person because she is educated. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly asked MTG what it was like working with Crockett, who she described as a "nightmare."

Greene recounted a feud the two had last year, and argued that Crockett is "not a real person."

"So she claims to be, you know, from her people, she puts on this image that she understands the black American struggle, but let’s face it – the girl went to private school. She went on to... college and law school," MTG argued.

"She's a complete fake. She's as fake as her eyelashes, she's as fake as her hair... She's a massive fraud."

In an X post, Crockett, without mentioning MTG by name, appeared to respond, writing, "It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education."

Crockett noted how black politicians consistently have their race questioned by the right, such as the birtherism conspiracy aimed at Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump's assertion that Kamala Harris "turned black."

"'Being black' has nothing to do with education," Crockett wrote. "So stop pretending like we are inferior in ANY WAY!"