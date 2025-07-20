Beloved Florida Democratic Rep. Joe Casello dies after heart attack

Boynton Beach, Florida - Florida State Democratic Representative Joe Casello passed away on Friday at the age of 73.

In an X post, Florida House Democrats (FHD) announced that Casello had passed away "surrounded by his loving family and girlfriend."

Casello had reportedly suffered a severe heart attack earlier this month that caused extensive damage from which he was not expected to recover.

"The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time," the statement added.

According to CBS News, Casello served as a firefighter in Massachusetts for three decades before entering politics in Florida, where he was elected as a Boynton Beach city commissioner.

Before his passing, Casello had announced plans to run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission next year.

Casello has been praised by several of his colleagues. FHD leader and fellow Rep. Fentrice Driskell described Casello as "a good man in a time and place where that was a precious and important thing," and someone who "always had a kind word and a smile."

Similarly, Rep. Christine Hunschofsky said in an X post that Casello was "a wonderful person, always positive and supportive" with "a wicked sense of humor," adding that she will miss serving with him and "his friendship."