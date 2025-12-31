Bernie Sanders backs California billionaire wealth tax opposed by Gavin Newsom

Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed efforts to enact a one-time wealth tax on billionaires residing in California. © AARON SCHWARTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"At a time of unprecedented and growing wealth and income inequality, I strongly support the grassroots effort in California to impose a 5% wealth tax on 200 billionaires worth $2 trillion," Sanders said in a statement.

"This initiative would provide the necessary funding to prevent over 3 million working class Californians from losing the health care they currently have as a result of Trump's so-called Big Beautiful bill."

The proposed ballot initiative would impose a one-time 5% tax on the wealth of the around 200 billionaires residing in California. Those individuals would have the option of paying the sum all at once or over a span of five years.

If implemented, the measure would likely generate over $100 billion in revenue that could mitigate the damage of the Trump administration's massive federal budget cuts, including to health care.

"In my view, in a democratic society, we cannot continue to tolerate a rigged economy in which 60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck – struggling to pay for housing, food and health care while the top 1% now owns more wealth than the bottom 93%," Sanders insisted.



The Vermont independent added that he would soon be introducing legislation for a national wealth tax on billionaires.