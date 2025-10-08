Bernie Sanders releases report on devastating impact of Republican health care cuts: "People will die"

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday released a new report detailing the harmful impacts of Republican-backed cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

Ranking member Bernie Sanders speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in Washington DC on September 17, 2025. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-page report – entitled "I'm Terrified I'll Die": Americans Speak Out About Republican Health Care Cuts – gathers personal stories from 42 states and Washington DC.

People across the country reported fearing for their lives and livelihoods amid threats to health care under the Trump administration.

"I live in fear of whether or not I will be able to afford my life-saving treatment. I have a rare kidney disease that requires immunotherapy every nine months. I'm terrified I'll die," said a woman named Laura in Wisconsin.

Another, Patricia from California, warned, "If our local clinics and hospitals close, as they are likely to with federal funding disappearing, people will die."

The report notes that premiums are expected to double, on average, for the 24 million Americans who buy their own health insurance.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 15 million Americans will lose their health care as a result of budget cuts.

"We are on the verge of collapse," Sanders warned on the Senate floor on Tuesday, reiterating his support for a single-payer Medicare For All system.