Newsom goes on trolling rampage against Noem and Hegseth after bizarre cabinet meeting

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's constant praising of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's misspelled sign in his latest online trolling.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) for their performances during a cabinet meeting. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Mauro Pimentel

Newsom rampaged over both Noem and Hegseth after a bizarre marathon Cabinet meeting on Tuesday saw them heap over-the-top praise on Trump and ignore a worrisome typo.

At one point, Noem thanked the president for supposedly keeping hurricanes away from the US during the storm season, somewhat implying that she believes Trump can control the weather.

"You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane – you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that," she said, before pivoting to praise the Federal Emergency Management Agency's performance in 2025.

According to Noem, FEMA is "deploying resources and dollars 150% faster than ever before."

She did not mention, however, its extensively delayed and widely criticized response to deadly flooding in Texas in July.

FEMA's response to the floods was reportedly stalled because its acting director, David Richardson, had been on vacation at the time. Richardson resigned in November amid the ongoing criticism.

In response to Noem's bizarre praise of Trump, Newsom reposted the clip of her 30-second spiel on X and simply wrote "ICYMI: Trump controls the weather."