Newsom goes on trolling rampage against Noem and Hegseth after bizarre cabinet meeting
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's constant praising of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's misspelled sign in his latest online trolling.
Newsom rampaged over both Noem and Hegseth after a bizarre marathon Cabinet meeting on Tuesday saw them heap over-the-top praise on Trump and ignore a worrisome typo.
At one point, Noem thanked the president for supposedly keeping hurricanes away from the US during the storm season, somewhat implying that she believes Trump can control the weather.
"You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane – you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that," she said, before pivoting to praise the Federal Emergency Management Agency's performance in 2025.
According to Noem, FEMA is "deploying resources and dollars 150% faster than ever before."
She did not mention, however, its extensively delayed and widely criticized response to deadly flooding in Texas in July.
FEMA's response to the floods was reportedly stalled because its acting director, David Richardson, had been on vacation at the time. Richardson resigned in November amid the ongoing criticism.
In response to Noem's bizarre praise of Trump, Newsom reposted the clip of her 30-second spiel on X and simply wrote "ICYMI: Trump controls the weather."
Newsom trolls Hegseth over his misspelled sign
Meanwhile, Hegseth spent the meeting sitting in front of a name tag that featured a seriously regrettable typo, opening him up to all sorts of trolling.
The placard read "Pete Hegseth: Ssecretary of War," immediately opening the door to comparisons between Hegseth's many controversies and the rhetoric of Nazi Germany.
"SS" was the abbreviation of "Schutzstaffel," the paramilitary organization loyal to Adolf Hitler that was largely responsible for the killing of millions of Jews and other minorities during the Holocaust.
Newsom's press office drew attention to this mistake in a trolling post on X, which saw them ask, "What does the 'SS' stand for? Interesting!"
Others also drew the comparison, pointing to recent allegations that Hegseth ordered that the military "kill them all" as the US military conducted a follow-up strike a vessel in international waters back in September.
Hegseth has denied that he gave such an order after facing widespread accusations of war crimes. Instead, he and the White House have laid the blame at the feet of US Navy Admiral Frank M. Bradley.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Mauro Pimentel