Newsom goes on trolling rampage against Noem and Hegseth after bizarre cabinet meeting

California Governor Newsom trolled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's constant praising of Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth's misspelled sign.

By Evan Williams

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's constant praising of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's misspelled sign in his latest online trolling.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) for their performances during a cabinet meeting.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) for their performances during a cabinet meeting.  © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Mauro Pimentel

Newsom rampaged over both Noem and Hegseth after a bizarre marathon Cabinet meeting on Tuesday saw them heap over-the-top praise on Trump and ignore a worrisome typo.

At one point, Noem thanked the president for supposedly keeping hurricanes away from the US during the storm season, somewhat implying that she believes Trump can control the weather.

"You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane – you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that," she said, before pivoting to praise the Federal Emergency Management Agency's performance in 2025.

Trump issues firm warning to Israel after latest deadly attack on Syria
Donald Trump Trump issues firm warning to Israel after latest deadly attack on Syria

According to Noem, FEMA is "deploying resources and dollars 150% faster than ever before."

She did not mention, however, its extensively delayed and widely criticized response to deadly flooding in Texas in July.

FEMA's response to the floods was reportedly stalled because its acting director, David Richardson, had been on vacation at the time. Richardson resigned in November amid the ongoing criticism.

In response to Noem's bizarre praise of Trump, Newsom reposted the clip of her 30-second spiel on X and simply wrote "ICYMI: Trump controls the weather."

Newsom trolls Hegseth over his misspelled sign

California Governor Gavin Newsom teased Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a spelling mistake on his name tag.
California Governor Gavin Newsom teased Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a spelling mistake on his name tag.  © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Meanwhile, Hegseth spent the meeting sitting in front of a name tag that featured a seriously regrettable typo, opening him up to all sorts of trolling.

The placard read "Pete Hegseth: Ssecretary of War," immediately opening the door to comparisons between Hegseth's many controversies and the rhetoric of Nazi Germany.

"SS" was the abbreviation of "Schutzstaffel," the paramilitary organization loyal to Adolf Hitler that was largely responsible for the killing of millions of Jews and other minorities during the Holocaust.

Iranian court orders US to pay billions over "material support" for massive 2022 protests
US politics Iranian court orders US to pay billions over "material support" for massive 2022 protests

Newsom's press office drew attention to this mistake in a trolling post on X, which saw them ask, "What does the 'SS' stand for? Interesting!"

Others also drew the comparison, pointing to recent allegations that Hegseth ordered that the military "kill them all" as the US military conducted a follow-up strike a vessel in international waters back in September.

Hegseth has denied that he gave such an order after facing widespread accusations of war crimes. Instead, he and the White House have laid the blame at the feet of US Navy Admiral Frank M. Bradley.

Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Mauro Pimentel

More on Politicians: