Bernie Sanders shares one area where he thinks Trump is doing a good job

Washington DC - In an interview aired Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders revealed one area where he thinks President Donald Trump is doing a good job.

Senator Bernie Sanders has praised President Donald Trump for "making sure our borders are stronger." © Chet Strange / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Is there anything that you think Trump has done right?" Jonathan Karl asked Sanders on ABC's This Week.

"Yeah, I mean, I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger," the Vermont independent responded.

"Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate," he continued. "And I happen to think we need comprehensive immigration reform, but I don't think that it's appropriate for people to be coming across the border illegally."

Sanders clarified that he does not support Trump's planned mass deportation of around 20 million people without documentation, saying the US needs guest worker and other programs to prevent labor shortages in the country.

The former White House contender went on to criticize President Joe Biden's legacy on immigration and the border.

"Yeah, he should have done better, no argument," Sanders said of Trump's Democratic predecessor.