Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick accused of stealing millions in disaster funds

Miami, Florida - US prosecutors on Wednesday said a Florida politician has been indicted on allegations she stole $5 million in federal disaster funds and used the money to finance her 2021 campaign.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been indicted on allegations she stole $5 million in federal disaster funds. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat elected from south Florida, is accused of teaming up with her brother and others to keep a $5 million overpayment to her family's health care company for a Covid-19 vaccination staffing contract, the US Attorney's office said in a statement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency funds wrongly landed in the family company's account in July 2021, the statement said.

The 46-year-old Democrat then allegedly laundered the ill-gotten gains into campaign contributions by "funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded Covid-19 contract to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money," federal prosecutors said.

"Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice."

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces a maximum sentence of 53 years in prison.

The congresswoman first won her seat in a 2022 special election to replace the late Representative Alcee Hastings. In December 2023, the House Ethics Committee announced it had launched an investigation into Cherfilus-McCormick over allegations of campaign finance violations.

Elijah Manley, who is challenging Cherfilus-McCormick for her seat in the 2026 Democratic primary, issued a statement calling the indictment "a sad moment for the people of Florida’s 20th Congressional District."

"I am disappointed that the Congresswoman for abusing the power she was given and instead used it to enrich herself and her family. The people of FL-20 are ready to move past this era of fraud, corruption, and distractions," Manley said.