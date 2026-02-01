Arc de Trump: More details about plans for gigantic Washington DC arch emerge

Washington DC - President Donald Trump rambled on about his idea for a triumphal arch in Washington DC, describing a vast structure inspired by the famous monument in Paris.

President Donald Trump revealed he plans to build a 250-foot tall arch in Washington DC. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late on Saturday, Trump said the planned structure would resemble the Arc de Triomphe.

Triumphal arches could be found in many places around the world, he pointed out, adding that he wanted the one in Washington to be the largest.

"We're the biggest, most powerful nation. I'd like it to be the biggest one of them," he said, adding that a committee would be set up to oversee the project.

The triumphal arch would be the latest in a series of architectural projects with which Trump aims to leave his mark on Washington. Construction is currently underway on an opulent ballroom on the White House grounds, for which the building's old East Wing was demolished – a move that drew widespread criticism.

According to a report by the Washington Post, one plan envisages the triumphal arch reaching 250 feet, which architecture experts warned would not fit the surroundings.

Trump first floated the idea of the arch in October, and it has since been referred to as the Arc de Trump.