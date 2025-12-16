Trump says building triumphal arch is top domestic policy priority: "So special"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that his "Arc de Trump" project is one of the biggest and most important priorities of his second presidency and claimed it will be even better than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

President Donald Trump has suggested that one of his administration's top priorities is the design and construction of the "Arc de Trump." © Collage: Unsplash/Timelab & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Trump's comments came during a holiday party on Sunday in which he praised his former speechwriter and current White House Domestic Policy Council head Vince Haley for his work on the project.

"It's something that is so special. Uh, it will be like the one in, in Paris, but to be honest with you, it blows it away, blows it away in every way," Trump said during a speech to assembled guests.

"Vince came in one day and his eyes were teeming. I mean, he couldn't believe how beautiful it was. He saw it and he wanted to do that. That's your primary thing," he gushed.

The Arc de Triomphe remake has been a pet project of Trump's for months, appearing on multiple occasions in the Oval Office as a miniature model.

It is one of multiple renovation projects that Trump has been working on – from decking the Oval Office in gold to paving over the White House Rose Garden.

Most notably, Trump has demolished the East Wing to make room for a massive new ballroom that will dwarf the White House itself.

Currently dubbed the "Arc de Trump," Trump's latest project would be built in Washington DC. One design is estimated to cost about $100 million.